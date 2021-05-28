Alabama State Waters Open for Shrimping on June 1

(OBA®) – Orange Beach, AL – Murder Point Oyster Co. is now operating its new store at The Wharf in OBA after a grand opening at 10 a.m. on June 10. “Murder Point Oyster Co is a family-owned business committed to bringing you the best oysters love can craft,” a release said. “For the last five generations, Murder Point has made a living working the natural resources of the Gulf of Mexico. From catching shrimp or fish to raising love-crafted oysters, our experience on the water allows us to be the best at what we do. Now we get to share that passion with you.”