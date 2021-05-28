Alabama State Waters Open for Shrimping on June 1
(OBA®) - Orange Beach, AL - Pursuant to Section 9-12-46, Code of Alabama 1975, the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ (ADCNR), Marine Resources Division announces that as of 6 a.m., Tuesday, June 1, 2021, all inside waters not permanently closed by law or regulation will open for shrimp harvesting. This includes Mobile Bay, Bon Secour Bay, Mississippi Sound, Perdido Bay, Arnica Bay, Wolf Bay and Little Lagoon.www.obawebsite.com