Alabama State

Alabama State Waters Open for Shrimping on June 1

OBA
OBA
 19 days ago
(OBA®) - Orange Beach, AL - Pursuant to Section 9-12-46, Code of Alabama 1975, the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ (ADCNR), Marine Resources Division announces that as of 6 a.m., Tuesday, June 1, 2021, all inside waters not permanently closed by law or regulation will open for shrimp harvesting. This includes Mobile Bay, Bon Secour Bay, Mississippi Sound, Perdido Bay, Arnica Bay, Wolf Bay and Little Lagoon.

Orange Beach, AL
ABOUT

OBA® News - News, Weather & Information Directory on the Alabama/Florida Gulf Coast. Keeping residents & visitors up-to-date on the latest happenings in the Orange Beach Area, OBA®. Coverage area: Orange Beach ~ Gulf Shores ~ Fort Morgan ~ Foley ~ Perdido Key ~ NAS Pensacola

 https://www.obawebsite.com
