Boston, MA Barkan Management Company, an industry leader in property management with 192 properties (30,000 units) under management in seven states, has secured a management contract for The Sudbury, one of the city’s newest high-profile condominium communities owned by National Real Estate Advisors, LLC on behalf of a client, and developed by The HYM Investment Group, LLC. Barkan is providing a full spectrum of management services for the 55 luxury condominium residences on the top 11 floors of the architecturally distinct 46-story tower, located at 110 Sudbury St. in the city’s emerging Bulfinch Crossing neighborhood.