Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Anaheim, CA

Sheraton Park Hotel at the Anaheim Resort Begins Renovation

By LODGING Staff
Lodging
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANAHEIM, California—R.D. Olson Construction, a general contracting firm in California, has commenced the remodel of the Sheraton Park Hotel at the Anaheim Resort, encompassing a full guestroom modernization and improvements to the common areas. The hotel was originally constructed in the 1970s, and the remodel will bring the hotel up to current brand standards following its recent acquisition by Taconic Capital Advisors LP. Located within walking distance of Disneyland Resort, the project is expected to complete in Q2 2022.

lodgingmagazine.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
Anaheim, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Government
Anaheim, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Boutique Hotel#R D Olson Construction#The Sheraton Park Hotel#Taconic Capital Advisors#Sheraton Club Lounge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Disneyland Resort
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Politics
News Break
Travel
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from the Biden-Putin summit

The last time President Biden met Russian President Vladimir Putin , he says he told the Russian leader he didn’t believe he had a soul. That exchange was just one of the reasons the meeting between the two men in Geneva on Wednesday was so highly anticipated. The summit —...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS News

"New Yorkers didn't tune in tonight to hear us fight with each other": Democratic candidates for NYC mayor spar in feisty final debate

In the final debate before primary day, eight leading Democrats running for New York City mayor frequently devolved into bickering in a rapid-fire format on Wednesday in NBC's Studio 8H, the home of the iconic show "Saturday Night Live." The debate was one of the last chances for candidates to make their closing arguments to voters before primary day on June 22. Tens of thousands of voters have already cast ballots during early voting or via absentee ballots.