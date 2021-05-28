Sheraton Park Hotel at the Anaheim Resort Begins Renovation
ANAHEIM, California—R.D. Olson Construction, a general contracting firm in California, has commenced the remodel of the Sheraton Park Hotel at the Anaheim Resort, encompassing a full guestroom modernization and improvements to the common areas. The hotel was originally constructed in the 1970s, and the remodel will bring the hotel up to current brand standards following its recent acquisition by Taconic Capital Advisors LP. Located within walking distance of Disneyland Resort, the project is expected to complete in Q2 2022.lodgingmagazine.com