Nifty hits 15,436 mark, Reliance and HDFC twins surge

Nifty futures were trading at 19.50 points or 0.12% at 15,715 on the Singapore Stock Exchange, suggesting an early spread for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 on Thursday, a weekly futures expiration day and options (M&O). In the previous session, Sensex finished in the red at 52,306 while the 50-stock NSE Nifty stood at 15,686. The main trigger for the markets today is the annual general meeting of Reliance Industries. Ltd (RIL). Analysts expect high volatility in domestic markets due to the expected monthly expiration of the June contracts and the RIL AGM. “We are currently seeing a temporal correction in the market and it should end soon. We reiterate our advice to continue with the ‘buy down’ approach until we see a sign of exhaustion or trend reversal, ”said Ajit Mishra, vice president of research, Religare Broking Ltd.