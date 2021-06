With a third of U.S. workers in jobs that can be performed remotely, the traditional rush hour–that "uniquely awful" time of day when red brake lights know no end and "there is no good way to get around"–could be history. During the pandemic, writes Emily Badger in the New York Times, people not only worked remotely but also adjusted their work schedules to more flexible hours, flattening traffic peaks and reducing congestion. But, even as the economy reawakens and traffic starts to return, "planners, transit agencies and researchers are now considering the remarkable possibility that in many places it won’t revert to its old shape amid newfound work flexibility."