We had been exploring the outback desert regions of New South Wales and were travelling south from a place called ‘Cameron’s Corner’; this is where the three States meet (New South Wales, Queensland and South Australia). We passed Broken Hill; a famous mining town and onto Menindee Lakes where we experienced this beautiful sunset. Menindee Lakes is a series of lakes along the Darling River of which Pamamaroo Lake is one of the four main, larger lakes that supply water to domestic and mining needs of Broken Hill and irrigation for farms and orchards producing crops.