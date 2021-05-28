Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Inverness Airport station approved

Railway Gazette
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUK: Highland Council’s planning committee has unanimously approved proposals to build a station at Inverness Airport on the Aberdeen – Inverness line. Railway Gazette International covering the global railway industry. Metro Report International covering the urban transport sector. Rail Business UK industry news for the British railway market. Weekly e-mail...

www.railwaygazette.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inverness Airport#Online News#Uk#Highland Council#Rail Business Uk#British#Railway Gazette Events
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
Country
U.K.
News Break
Rail Transport
Related
Inverness, CAroutesonline.com

EasyJet announces New Route from Inverness to Belfast International

EasyJet will launch a new route from Inverness Airport to Belfast International Airport this summer. Flights are set to jet off in July 2021 with seats available to book now at easyJet.com. All flights and holidays are subject to market-leading flexible policies under its ‘Protection Promise’ which means that customers can book now for later this year with the confidence that if their plans change, so can their booking.
RetailThe Independent

Asda takeover nears completion after watchdog approves petrol station sale

The UK competition regulator has accepted an offer from Asda’s prospective new owners to sell 27 petrol stations to push their takeover deal across the line. In October, the billionaire Issa brothers and private equity backer TDR Capital agreed a £6.8 billion deal to buy the supermarket chain. However, the...
Industryukconstructionmedia.co.uk

Fresh approval tipped for mixed-use scheme on power station site

Fresh approval has been recommended for a major mixed-use development aiming to provide new residential and commercial uses on the site of a former Telford power station.Harworth Group is seeking outline approval to redevelop the site of Ironbridge Power Station, which the applicant purchased from Uniper UK in June 2018, following its closure in November 2015.The majority of the site is located within the administrative boundary of Shropshire Council. The remainder of the site, which comprises the existing site access from Buildwas Road, lies within the boundaries of Telford and Wrekin Council, which approved the proposals last month.Outline permission is now sought from Shropshire Council for the construction of up to 1,000 homes, including 950 for the open market and 50 for affordable housing, along with 70-unit retirement village and employment land comprising approximately 172,000 sq ft of commercial space.A local centre is proposed intended to provide retail uses.Additionally, the project aims to provide sports pitches, open space and a central village green, as well as a primary/nursery school.It is anticipated that the scheme will create approximately 622 jobs.
EconomyThe Independent

Competition watchdog approves new Asda owners’ petrol station sale

The UK competition regulator has accepted an offer from Asda’s prospective new owners to sell 27 petrol stations to satisfy concerns that the takeover could lead to higher prices. In October, billionaires Mohsin and Zuber Issa and private equity backer TDR Capital agreed a £6.8 billion deal to buy the...
Economycumnockchronicle.com

Competition watchdog approves new Asda owners’ petrol station sale

The UK competition regulator has accepted an offer from Asda’s prospective new owners to sell 27 petrol stations to satisfy concerns that the takeover could lead to higher prices. In October, billionaires Mohsin and Zuber Issa and private equity backer TDR Capital agreed a £6.8 billion deal to buy the...