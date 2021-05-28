Inverness Airport station approved

Fresh approval has been recommended for a major mixed-use development aiming to provide new residential and commercial uses on the site of a former Telford power station.Harworth Group is seeking outline approval to redevelop the site of Ironbridge Power Station, which the applicant purchased from Uniper UK in June 2018, following its closure in November 2015.The majority of the site is located within the administrative boundary of Shropshire Council. The remainder of the site, which comprises the existing site access from Buildwas Road, lies within the boundaries of Telford and Wrekin Council, which approved the proposals last month.Outline permission is now sought from Shropshire Council for the construction of up to 1,000 homes, including 950 for the open market and 50 for affordable housing, along with 70-unit retirement village and employment land comprising approximately 172,000 sq ft of commercial space.A local centre is proposed intended to provide retail uses.Additionally, the project aims to provide sports pitches, open space and a central village green, as well as a primary/nursery school.It is anticipated that the scheme will create approximately 622 jobs.