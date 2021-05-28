Cyberpunk 2077 new game director will focus on future expansions

It’s not unusual for creators to poke fun at themselves for the flaws of their creations. That seemed to be the case during the development of Cyberpunk 2077, as new leaks show that the developers at CDPR seemed to have made their own “gag reels” of bug compilations. As spotted by Video Games Chronicle, hackers leaked videos of in-game footage, depicting often humorous scenarios made in the game by the devs. The devs seemed to be having fun in making these, and to be fair, a lot of them are funny.