Cyberpunk 2077 new game director will focus on future expansions
Cyberpunk 2077 now has a new game director who will lead the development of future expansions for the game. CD Projekt Red has announced (via GamesIndustry.biz) that Cyberpunk 2077's new game director is Gabriel Amatangelo going forward. Amatangelo has been the creative director behind the game since January 2020. Previous credits, Amatangelo worked on Dragon Age: Inquisition DLC as a design director and has worked on Star Wars: The Old Republic expansions as a lead designer.www.gamesradar.com