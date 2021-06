Ronald Koeman will remain at Barcelona for another season with the club expected to make an announcement confirming the Dutchman as manager for the 2021-22 campaign later this week, according to radio station SER Catalunya. According to reports, Barça president Joan Laporta, who is busy trying to keep Leo Messi at Camp Nou beyond his current contract, had been seeking a replacement for Koeman but has failed to find a suitable candidate, handing the former Netherlands and Valencia coach a stay of execution until the end of his deal next summer.