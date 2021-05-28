Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Oscar Isaac will star in Marvel's Moon Knight series on Disney+

By S. Dent
Engadget
 19 days ago

Star Wars and Ex Machina actor Oscar Isaac will star in the Disney+ and Marvel streaming series Moon Knight, according to a tweet posted by Marvel Studios and report in Deadline. The show was confirmed by Disney back in 2019 at its D23 event, along with She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel.

www.engadget.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ethan Hawke
Person
Oscar Isaac
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ms Marvel#The Umbrella Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesDigital Trends

Loki: What you need to know before watching Marvel’s Disney+ series

Everyone’s favorite god of mischief is set to return in Loki, the next live-action series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Premiering June 9 on the Disney+ streaming service, Loki brings Tom Hiddleston back as the Asgardian trickster last seen in Avengers: Endgame and sets him on a time- and space-traveling adventure certain to test both his formidable talents and his questionable moral compass.
Moviesjedinews.com

Robert Emms Joins Cast of Star Wars: Andor Disney+ Series

Deadline is reporting that actor Robert Emms has joined the cast of the new Star Wars: Andor series that will be exclusive to Disney+. Chernobyl and His Dark Materials actor Robert Emms has joined the cast of Lucasfilm and Disney+’s Rogue One spinoff series Andor, which is currently filming in the UK.
TV SeriesDesign Taxi

Disney Confirms Loki Is Gender-Fluid In New Teaser For Marvel Series

Marvel Studios is snapping the trope of hypermasculinity in action films into dust with the upcoming Loki television series, coming to Disney+ on June 9. A new teaser confirms the eponymous God of Mischief as gender-fluid, which is in line with depictions of the character in the comics. According to CBR, Loki has taken on the appearance of a woman in a number of issues, and his adoptive father Odin once hinted this gender identity when addressing his children as “my son, and my daughter [Angela], and my child who is both.”
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Disney: List of Star Series and Movies Coming Soon

There is less left for Star, the new canal that will be part of Disney+, I arrived. Specifically, it will be on February 23 when Star start working and with it we can see all the series and movies whose content is directed towards a adult audience. So, from sagas...
TV SeriesWUSA

How to Watch Marvel's 'Loki' on Disney Plus: Premiere Date and More

Can Loki fix the reality he broke? We're about to find out. Marvel's latest series, Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston, is set to release the first of its six-episode run to Disney+ on Wednesday, June 9, breaking with Marvel's previous streaming event shows, WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which would both premiere new episodes on Fridays.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Disney+'s Loki: 6 Things To Remember Ahead Of The Marvel Series

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Whenever a new installment of the Marvel movies is on the horizon, that typically means that it is time to review all the Marvel moves in order and make sure you are up to speed with the preceding events. However, with the Wednesday, June 9, premiere of Loki on Disney+ approaching soon, not everyone may have a chance to rewatch all the Marvel movies Loki has appeared in by then. Luckily, for those in need of a quick refresher or even fans of Tom Hiddleston with no prior knowledge of the MCU, we present this convenient guide of all the essential facts and moments to keep in mind when watching the upcoming series, starting with a glimpse into the God of Mischief’s true origins.
Entertainmentnewsradioklbj.com

Marvel’s superheroes team up to celebrate Disney’s ‘Avengers Campus’

The Marvel superheroes ‘assembled’ to celebrate the dedication of Avengers Campus in a ceremony at Disney’s California Adventure Park. Disney CEO Bob Chapek, teaming up with Iron Man, Spider-Man, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Black Panther and more, unveiled the new land, which opens to the public at the Disneyland Resort on June 4, 2021.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

How to watch Marvel's new Disney+ show Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston

One of the MCU's most beloved characters has finally gotten their own TV series with Marvel's Loki, and it's coming to Disney+ on Wednesday, June 9. Originally announced in November 2018, the highly anticipated show sees Tom Hiddleston reprise his role as the devious god Loki, Thor's brother. Sharing continuity with the Marvel films, Loki takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, where an alternate version of the character created a new timeline.
TV SeriesComicBook

Loki: How the Disney+ Series Sets Up Multiple Marvel Studios Projects

Loki isn't low-key about setting up the future of Phase 4: the Marvel Studios original series will have wide-reaching ramifications spanning the Marvel Cinematic Universe — and the Multiverse — when the God of Mischief (Tom Hiddleston) branches out on his own adventure across time and space. After stealing the Tesseract and escaping capture when Earth's mightiest heroes time travel back to 2012 in Avengers: Endgame, Loki creates a branched timeline and is immediately apprehended by the Time Variance Authority. Arrested for crimes against the "sacred timeline," a.k.a. the mainstream MCU, Loki will have to work with Agent Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) to help capture an even greater threat or face deletion from reality.
TV SeriesFOX 40 News WICZ TV

'Loki' makes a new kind of mischief as Marvel's latest 'variant' for Disney+

The slow wind-up has characterized all three of Marvel's Disney+ series, but the pacing feels particularly sluggish — and the endgame, pardon the expression, elusive — watching the first two episodes of "Loki." Seeing Tom Hiddleston reprise his role as the suave Thor villain certainly has its charms, but thus far the god of mischief hasn't taken the shape of a wholly compelling concept.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Funko Debuts New Pops For The Upcoming Marvel Disney+ Series: Loki

We are just days away from seeing the return of Loki on the screen with the newest Disney+ Marvel Cinematic Universe series, Loki. In Avengers: Infinity War, our version of the God of Mischief died while trying to take on Thanos. However, with the Avengers message with time-trace in Avengers: Endgame, Loki's path has changed as he escapes his custody after the Battle of New York in The Avengers. I'm sure this series will answer a lot of our questions as well as give us new mysteries about the MCU. To prepare fans for the premiere of the series, Funko has revealed the first wave of Pop Vinyls for Loki. Two Pops have been revealed in this wave, and I can expect more Pops will be revealed in the coming weeks on Marvel Mondays. The God of Mischief himself is in the wave along with TVA (Time Variance Authority) agent Mobius. Check out both character molds below with the official glams from Funko.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Jon Bernthal’s Punisher Will Reportedly Return In Moon Knight

For a character that Kevin Feige hasn’t even publicly mentioned by name, there’s been an awful lot of talk surrounding the potential future of the Punisher as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The two-year hold following the Netflix show’s cancellation has long since expired, but even before then, we’d...