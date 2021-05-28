Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Flavored tobacco products ban causes more teens to switch to traditional tobacco products, study finds

By Nexstar Media Wire
Posted by 
WGN TV
WGN TV
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANSISCO (NewsNation Now) — Public health officials are expressing concern that bans on flavored tobacco products could cause the increase of smoking conventional cigarettes in teens. The study conducted by Yale School of Public Health, and posted in JAMA Pediatrics, studied the impact among teenagers in San Francisco’s school...

wgntv.com
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tobacco Products#Flavored Tobacco#San Francisco#Newsnation#Jama Pediatrics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Related
Los Angeles, CALos Angeles Daily News

Flavored tobacco bans won’t achieve desired outcomes

I support efforts to curb underage tobacco use, but only when they work, and only when they do so without hurting people they are claiming to help. By contrast, Los Angeles councilmembers are expected to introduce a ban on flavored tobacco products on June 16th. I urge the community I have lived and served in to make our voices heard and oppose these efforts, which have been proven to be both ineffective and detrimental to some of our most vulnerable residents.
Public Healthbaltimorenews.net

The possible consequences of banning flavored nicotine products

In late April, the FDA issued a formal announcement of its intention to ban all flavored tobacco and nicotine products. This opposition to flavored nicotine and tobacco is not a new sentiment, as the FDA already attempted to ban these flavored products back in 2018. However, due to strong opposition from tobacco companies, they were forced to withdraw their motion. Nevertheless, they have regained momentum on the issue, and are hoping to implement this ban within the next year.
IndustryNew York Post

How Juul founders’ dream to disrupt Big Tobacco left teens hooked on vaping

In 2018, Caleb Mintz sensed something wasn’t right about a presentation given at his school, the renowned Dwight School on the Upper West Side. Someone had been brought in to supposedly teach Mintz, then a ninth-grader, and his classmates about the dangers of tobacco and vaping. But the speaker had been sent by Juul Labs, the company behind the discreet vaping device that Mintz and nearly all of his friends had tried.
Politicstobaccofreekids.org

DC Council Votes to End Sale of Flavored Tobacco Products; Move Will Advance Health Equity and Save Lives

WASHINGTON, D.C. – By voting to end the sale of flavored tobacco products – including flavored e-cigarettes, menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars – the DC Council today took truly historic action to protect kids from tobacco addiction, advance health equity and save lives, especially among its Black residents. The Council’s action is the right move to stop the tobacco industry from addicting a new generation of kids and reversing the enormous progress we have made in reducing youth tobacco use. The Council is expected to take a final vote on June 29.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

As FDA Considers Cutting Nicotine In Cigarettes, Demeetra AgBio Announces It Can Produce Harm-Reduced Tobacco Products Through Gene Editing

Precision gene editing in tobacco is being applied to harm-reduced nicotine product manufacturing. LEXINGTON, Ky., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the FDA's confirmation it is considering a global reduction on nicotine in cigarettes to non- addictive levels, Demeetra AgBio, Inc., a pre-clinical therapeutics development, agbio, and genetic engineering company, announced today that its proprietary gene editing platform, Cas-CLOVER™ can be used to produce harm-reduced tobacco products and therapeutic cannabinoids in a feature with CRISPR Medicine News.
Los Angeles, CALos Angeles Daily News

Flavored tobacco ban will hurt local businesses and communities they serve

When Jaklin Java and her brother opened the doors of their C&S Shell gas station and convenience store 17 years ago in Mission Hills, these first-generation Americans fulfilled lifelong dreams of owning a business in California and creating jobs in their new community. Despite increasing resale taxes on gasoline and the continual increase in the cost of doing business in their new hometown, Java and her brother have managed to keep their business open, support their families, and the families of their four employees.
Columbia Heights, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Columbia Heights bans in-store tobacco product sampling

Come January, customers will no longer be allowed to sample tobacco products in stores in Columbia Heights. The City Council on Monday voted to prohibit the practice even though it is allowed in certain circumstances under state law. The resolution also updated city code to match state law by setting...
Los Angeles, CAMedicalXpress

'Ice' flavored e-cig use may be linked to nicotine dependence among the young

The use of 'ice' flavored e-cigarettes may be common and positively associated with conventional smoking and nicotine dependence among young adults, suggests research published online in the journal Tobacco Control. And it's unclear where these' hybrid' vapes, combining fruit/sweet and cooling flavors, fit into current or future regulatory frameworks, which...
Denver, COPosted by
David Heitz

Denver doctor calls for flavored tobacco ban

Denver cardiologist Dr. Ray Estacio has asked the city to ban flavored tobacco. Estacio raised the topic during Monday’s City Council meeting. His impassioned plea came the same day a study appeared about electronic cigarettes and young people in Journal of the American Medical Association.
LifestyleMOJEH

Is Vaping Safer Than Smoking Cigarettes? MOJEH Investigates

Whatever your poison, the results are in: if you are a smoker, vaper or part-time puffer, the hazards, both physical and mental, are higher than ever. May 31 marks World No Tobacco Day, and while the non-smokers among us are breathing easy, there are plenty who still choose to smoke, despite the dangers we’re all aware of. Anyone who has ever smoked will admit their first drag of a cigarette (or e-cigarette) tasted awful, can leave you feeling nauseous or horribly dizzy – so why do some of us then go and buy a packet of cigarettes while others leave it at that one puff? Carolyn Yaffe, psychotherapist at Camali Clinic, says, “There are some people who are susceptible to dependence while others are not. Non-dependent smokers are considered ‘social smokers’, having the ability to smoke intermittently. People who are older or smoke only in social situations are less likely to cultivate a habit. It is primarily teens who are most likely to develop an addiction to nicotine as they tend to smoke for several years. There are many reasons young girls begin to smoke. Those having a parent or older sibling who smokes are much more inclined to develop a smoking habit. Young people smoke to fit in with their peers; they believe smoking makes them look cool, older, and more mature.”
New Haven, CTlegalreader.com

Pharmacy Finds Dangerous Chemical in Sun Care Products

The FDA is called upon to protect public health after benzene is found in sun care products. Two months ago, New Haven, Connecticut-based Valisure, an online pharmacy, found benzene in hand sanitizer products. Now, the company is saying that it has detected the cancer-causing chemical in sun care products and is asking the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to recall these products from store shelves.
California StateTree Hugger

Study Finds Toxic Chemicals in Many Dollar Store Products

For many Americans, dollar stores are their go-to destination for buying food, toys, cleaning supplies, and other household goods. Dollar stores sell so much food that they're now among the top 25 food retailers in the United States.﻿﻿ Their physical numbers are surging, with more locations across the country than Walmarts and McDonald's combined. In 2018, Dollar General was opening stores at a rate of three per day and it plans to build or renovate 1,850 locations in 2021.