All students interested in playing football next season: We’ve already started our summer workouts and will soon be starting our practices! If you have never played before or took last year off, use this season as an opportunity to get on the team and have a great time becoming a better version of yourself! We have one of the best programs in the state and want YOU to be a part of it! Contact Coach Craig if you have any questions: craig_josh@silverfalls.k12.or.us.