Ange Postecoglou is believed to have agreed terms with Celtic to become their new manager, with only UEFA now standing in the way of the appointment. The Scottish Premiership runners up sacked Neil Lennon in February and had spent much of the year chasing Eddie Howe. A deal with the ex-Bournemouth boss appeared to be close, but it collapsed at the final hour, with the club citing 'reasons out of both his and Celtic’s control.'