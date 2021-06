Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani is willing to pay a hefty sum to invest in newly-promoted Serie A club Salernitana, a report claims. The Italian took the Whites over from the controversial Massimo Cellino in 2017 and has proved a big success. He announced (via The Guardian) that he aimed to seal promotion for Leeds in five years. He has done just that, returning the club to the Premier League as Championship champions last summer.