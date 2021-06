You don’t have to fly across the U.S. and take a cruise in Alaska to spot some magnificent whales. Yes, NJ whale watching is a thing—Humpback, Fin, Minke, and Northern Right whales make their way through our ocean waters with peak viewing from June through September. And to go whale watching in NJ means getting out on the water, where you’ll feel the ocean spray and catch a sighting of these magnificent mammals and other sea life in their natural habitat. So, grab your binoculars and book a trip for the fam—here are 7 boat tours where you can see these incredible ocean creatures.