VIDEO: Elephant herd crosses roads, enters human habitat in China

China’s famous herd of wandering elephants has stopped for a rest after a 15-month journey far out of their natural habitat, an odyssey that has captivated the country.Authorities have marshalled extraordinary resources to monitor the herd and keep it away from residential areas. According to Chinese media, the Yunnan forest fire brigade said a team of eight people were tracking the elephants, 24 hours a day, both on the ground and by drone from the air.The herd of wild Asian elephants was tracked to a forest just outside a village in Xiyang township, in Yunnan, around 90km south-west of Kunming city, heading back in the direction from which they came.Drone images showed the elephants lying down in the forest, resting during their travels which have so far covered 500km (300 miles).