Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

VIDEO: Elephant herd crosses roads, enters human habitat in China

KMOV
 28 days ago

(REUTERS/CBS NEWSPATH) -- An elephant herd could be seen crossing the roads and entering human habitat in southwest China on Thursday. According to local Chinese media, 15 Asian elephants were from the Meng Yang Zi natural preservation area in southern Yunnan, and had been migrating north since December 2020.Authorities were also reported to have cleared the streets, and used vehicles to block the path which would have led the elephants onto residential areas.

www.kmov.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Elephants#The Elephants#Reuters#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Cars
News Break
Pets
Country
China
Related
Chinanewagebd.net

Elephant goes rogue as wild herd causes chaos in China

Fifteen elephants on a 500-kilometre march of chaos across southwestern China have seen one member break away from the herd, as officials battle to contain the animals and stop them causing further damage. A solo elephant has fallen 12 kilometres behind his friends over the last four days as China...
Petsvermontpbs.org

Endangered elephant herd takes mysterious trek in China

It’s not a sight you see every day -- a herd of elephants, leaving their home turf, making their way through southwestern China, most recently stopping in a city with millions of residents. But that’s what’s happening right now. William Brangham looks at their mysterious trek, and why they might have hit the road.
Petsomahanews.net

Herd of elephants 300 miles from home gathers worldwide following

BEIJING, China: First they became stars in China, and now 15 wandering elephants have become international celebrities. Worldwide media are now providing updates on the elephant herd's wanderings, which has taken them 300 miles from their home reserve in the last year. The home of these elephants is in the...
Animalsrickey.org

Elephants touring China take break (video)

A herd of 15 Asian elephants are currently “touring” across residential areas in China after leaving a wildlife preserve in the south-western Yunnan province. Nine drones are currently tracking their activities as they explore their surroundings (and eating crops). A drone spotted the herd resting and taking a nap. Really...
Petsb975.com

Elephant herd trekking across China leave one behind

(Reuters) – A herd of wild elephants trekking across China took a break to forage and play in a forest in China’s Yunnan province, after one animal became separated from the group. The main herd of 14 foraged and played in the forest after passing through Yuxi city on Friday....
ChinaVoice of America

China’s Wandering Elephant Herd is Global Social Media Hit

Chinese state media report wildlife officials are increasingly concerned about a wandering herd of elephants in China’s southwest Yunnan Province that has captivated social media. China state broadcast and print media report the herd has been around Shijie Township in the city of Yuxi, where it has rained for the...
Petsdailymagazine.news

Herd of elephants in China have captivated the world. What we know about their journey.

A herd of elephants traipsing through southwest China has captured the imagination of millions. Monitored by hundreds of police officers assisted by drones, the massive animals reached Kunming in southern Yunnan province earlier this week after traveling some 300 miles from their native nature reserve, state-owned media reported. Adam Chang...
Chinabattlefordsnow.com

Wandering Herd Of Elephants Gains Internet Stardom

South American Woman Has Hands Full With Record-Breaking Decuplets. Gosiame Thamara Sithole, 37, of Thembisa township, Ekurhuleni, was surprised, to say the least, when the eight babies she was expecting were delivered, but doctors kept on going! Two bonus babies later, Sithole became the record holder for most babies delivered in one birth.
China10NEWS

Herd of elephants continues their unexplained journey across China

BEIJING, China — After voyaging for more than 300 miles across China, rest is surely needed!. A little more than a year ago, a herd of fifteen elephants decided to leave their wildlife reserve in the southwest of Yunnan province. They have since traveled 300 miles north to the outskirts of the provincial capital of Kunming.
Indiamelodyinter.com

China’s wandering elephant herd show. Not as ‘lovable’ as it looks.

Authorities are paying farmers damages in order to keep the propaganda flowing. Fifteen Asian elephants have become China’s latest internet celebrities and the most successful ambassadors of the new “lovable” image that the government is trying for. But as conservationists have explained, what looks like a beautiful story is actually a consequence of ever-expanding economic activity.
Chinamacaubusiness.com

China’s migrating elephant herd shows returning trend

China’s famous herd of wandering elephants has shown a trend of returning south after their northward trek of some 500 km in southwest China’s Yunnan Province, an expert said. The herd entered Eshan County in the city of Yuxi at 9:48 p.m. Thursday. They traveled 13.5 km northwest, according to...
AnimalsKESQ

Elephant crashes into a woman’s home in search for food, as natural habitats shrink

A woman in Thailand found an unexpected visitor in her house in the middle of the night last weekend — a wild Asian elephant. “We were sleeping and woke up by a sound inside our kitchen,” said Ratchadawan Puengprasoppon, a resident of Hua Hin district in western Prachuap Khiri Khan province. “So we rushed downstairs and saw this elephant poked its head into our kitchen where the wall was broken.”
Chinargrichardson.com

China’s herd of wandering elephants takes a rest after 500km trek | China | The Guardian

China’s famous herd of wandering elephants has stopped for a rest after a 15-month journey far out of their natural habitat, an odyssey that has captivated the country.Authorities have marshalled extraordinary resources to monitor the herd and keep it away from residential areas. According to Chinese media, the Yunnan forest fire brigade said a team of eight people were tracking the elephants, 24 hours a day, both on the ground and by drone from the air.The herd of wild Asian elephants was tracked to a forest just outside a village in Xiyang township, in Yunnan, around 90km south-west of Kunming city, heading back in the direction from which they came.Drone images showed the elephants lying down in the forest, resting during their travels which have so far covered 500km (300 miles).
Animalsdnyuz.com

How a Herd of Elephants Running Amok Captivated China

At the risk of exaggeration, you haven’t really lived until you’ve seen an elephant on security-camera footage. In a clip that has transfixed Chinese social media, five elephants pass slowly through a car dealership, indifferent to human attention. Through night-vision cameras their ears look frail and white, like the skeletons of sand dollars. They amble past cars like a family trying to remember where they parked after a trip to the mall. It makes the mind sputter. Like blurry paranormal footage, these are images meant to demonstrate the existence of something images can’t explain.
Chinasoutheastasiapost.com

China's migrating elephant herd travels further south

KUNMING, June 23 (Xinhua) -- China's herd of 14 wandering wild Asian elephants has traveled further south in Eshan County in southwest China's Yunnan Province, authorities said on Wednesday. The herd headed 15 km south between 6 p.m. on Tuesday and the same time on Wednesday. The rainy weather in...
Chinathebharatexpressnews.com

How a herd of elephants took to the internet in China

At the risk of exaggerating, you haven’t really lived until you’ve seen an elephant in security camera footage. In a clip that has pierced Chinese social media, five elephants slowly walk through a car dealership, indifferent to human attention. Thanks to night vision cameras, their ears appear frail and white, like sand dollar skeletons. They walk past cars like a family trying to remember where they parked after a trip to the mall. It makes the mind tremble. Like fuzzy paranormal footage, these are images meant to demonstrate the existence of something that images cannot explain.
Animalswhyevolutionistrue.com

A wandering herd of Asian elephants

According to Twisted Sifter, a group of 15 Asian elephants (Elephas maximus)—5% of the total population of the species living in China—are on 500 km (300-mile) trek to who knows where? As the site says:. A roaming herd of 15 wild elephants has captivated the globe as their 500+ km...