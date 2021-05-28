VIDEO: Elephant herd crosses roads, enters human habitat in China
(REUTERS/CBS NEWSPATH) -- An elephant herd could be seen crossing the roads and entering human habitat in southwest China on Thursday. According to local Chinese media, 15 Asian elephants were from the Meng Yang Zi natural preservation area in southern Yunnan, and had been migrating north since December 2020.Authorities were also reported to have cleared the streets, and used vehicles to block the path which would have led the elephants onto residential areas.www.kmov.com