2021 – 294,742. The park instituted the new Going-to-the-Sun Road ticketed entry process on May 28, which requires visitors to obtain an entry ticket reservation on Recreation.gov prior to arriving at the park. Visitation for the period of May 28 through June 13 was 27% higher this year than in 2019. Based on the number of arriving vehicles, in the absence of the ticketed entry system, the park very likely would have had to close the west entrance gate at least seven times over this period to manage severe congestion, gridlock, and traffic backups onto U.S. 2, the park noted in a release.