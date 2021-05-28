Cancel
Custom-built waterfront home on Lake Keowee sells for nearly $4.2 million

By David Caraviello
The Post and Courier
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA five-bedroom home on the northern end of Lake Keowee built in 2011 by local craftsman Mike Blackburn recently sold for $4.199 million. Located on a 1.53-acre waterfront lot near Salem, the 6,500-square-foot residence at 207 Sunrise Pointe Way features 326 feet of shoreline and over $500,000 in landscaping, according to the listing on Western Upstate MLS. A master suite comprises the entire upper floor, and a humidity-controlled wine cellar with a capacity of over 1,000 bottles features reclaimed brick and heart pine flooring.

