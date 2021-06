Our travel stories have experienced the Goldilocks effect this past year, due in large part to little things like publishing lead times and international outbreaks. June 2020 was really too small. Days after the quarantine went into effect, we had to do a quick 180 and turn “travel” into a feature interview with designer Paul Duesing about how to turn your own home into a personal retreat. Granted, there was a lot of great advice that I still swear by, including landscaping your front yard for the view from inside the house. Also, I now always keep a few cans of limeade in the freezer and a bottle of Damiana herb liqueur on the shelf so I can whip up frozen margs worthy of the ones Paul once got the Queen Mum drunk on.