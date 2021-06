Scientists have confirmed the discovery of an enormous new species of dinosaur that was unearthed in Australia and is believed to have been as long as a basketball court. The massive creature, dubbed Australotitan cooperensis or 'Cooper' for short, reportedly measured approximately 21 feet tall and was a staggering 98 feet long. Of the Titanosaurus family, the newfound species boasted a long neck and an appearance similar to iconic dinosaurs like the Brachiosaurus. Amazingly the Australotitan is among the 10 to 15 largest dinosaurs ever discovered and the biggest such creature ever to be found in Australia.