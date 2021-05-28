Cancel
New York City, NY

Missing Falmouth Woman Was Last Seen in New York City

By Cindy Campbell
Police are seeking information about a missing Maine woman, who was last seen in New York City. Falmouth Police say Christine Hammontree's parents reported her missing on May 25th. A subsequent investigation turned up video of the 29-year-old from the early morning hours of May 24th at the McDonald's restaurant in Times Square, New York. Police say the surveillance video shows her getting into a vehicle with a group of unidentified people.

