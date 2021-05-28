Missing Falmouth Woman Was Last Seen in New York City

Officials say the man who was the subject of Monday's 17-hour standoff in Old Town allegedly believes his son is God. According to court documents, when officers arrived at the scene, 46-year-old Thadius Wind was wielding a large samurai sword and threatening to injure the police. WABI-TV reports he also allegedly told them he suffers from religious delusions, including a belief that he is the Ark of the Covenant and that his deceased son was God and was talking to him.