You can find all about today's play by reading Amy's report. We'll be back for day two of the Test tomorrow morning at 10:30 BST. Goodbye!. It was a good fightback from India with the ball. I still think it's an evenly poised contest. After the first two sessions it was definitely all going England's way and I was doubting India's team selection without a variation of a spinner, but I think both teams will be pretty happy.