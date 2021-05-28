Possible Tesla Douchery: Old Blog Entry Detailing the Benefits of Radar, Deleted

Even the most well-informed automotive enthusiasts might be aware of the fact that there was a time when famed Italian manufacturer Maserati tried to get into the motorcycle business. After purchasing a Bologna-based motorcycle manufacturer Italmoto in the early 1950s, Maserati started making two-wheelers that were even exported to outside Europe. However, the company’s poor financial situation and increased competition from other Italian motorcycle manufacturer forced Maserati to shut down the division by 1960. Currently, the iconic Italian brand is trying to reinvent itself and restore its old glory. The beautiful Maserati MC20 sports car is the first step to that plan, which also involves battery-electric cars. However, will Maserati ever go back to making motorcycles is an intriguing question, despite the fact that we’re pretty sure it’s not happening anytime soon. Well, if it does, this electric motorcycle concept will be a good place to start.