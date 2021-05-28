Cancel
Petersburg, VA

Socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers may qualify for loan relief, USDA says

Progress Index
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinority farmers are now eligible for loan relief, as announced by the United States Department of Agriculture's newly confirmed Deputy Secretary Jewel Bronaugh. Bronaugh, a Petersburg native, led a town hall and Q&A session at Virginia State University Wednesday morning to discuss the new loan forgiveness program for socially disadvantaged farmers. The plan was first introduced in March as a part of the American Rescue Plan, the most recent COVID-19 relief bill.

www.progress-index.com
