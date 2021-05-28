Cancel
Presidential Election

Will Voters Reject The President’s $6 Trillion Dollar Budget?

Radio NB
 29 days ago

A group of moderate Senate Republicans unveiled their $928-billion infrastructure counter offer bill on Thursday. Their proposal comes less than a week after President Biden lowered the size of his proposal to $1.7 trillion from an initial $2.25 trillion. It’s still unclear if both parties can come together on ideological differences of what “infrastructure” is and how to pay for it and Democrats could go it alone and pass their bill through budget reconciliation. Co-founder and President of RealClearPolitics Tom Bevan weighs in on if he thinks a bipartisan deal can be passed.

radionb.com
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Biden to meet with Afghan president; Harris visits U.S.-Mexico border

President Biden will meet Friday with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani at the White House. The visit comes amid reports of a new U.S. intelligence assessment that says the Afghan government could fall within six months of the departure of remaining U.S. troops. The Pentagon’s top spokesman, John Kirby, said Thursday that the withdrawal continues “on pace,” with the expectation that it will be complete by September.
Presidential Election
WashingtonExaminer

PBS White House reporter believes the founders would’ve wanted the federal government to control elections

PBS’s Yamiche Alcindor is once again spreading Democratic Party propaganda, appealing this time to the intent of the very Founding Fathers she long has openly detested. Senate Republicans this week blocked a Democratic-sponsored bill, the For the People Act, that would centralize election administration, scuttle state-level voter laws, politicize the Federal Election Commission, and put restrictions on political speech. A vote to advance an amended version of the Democratic power grab split solidly along party lines 50-50, 10 votes short of the required 60.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Republicans just proved critical race theory correct

It was a good day for the insurrectionists. Senate Republicans voted in lockstep on Tuesday to block the landmark voting rights bill, in effect embracing the disenfranchisement of non-White voters under the “big lie” justification that widespread voter fraud denied Donald Trump reelection. Even as they did so, Senate Republicans...
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

Even now, most GOP voters still reject legitimacy of Biden's win

There's plenty to chew on in the new national poll from Monmouth University, but I've been keeping a close eye in recent months on data regarding the legitimacy of Joe Biden's presidency. At first blush, the latest results suggest there's been slight progress with a decreasing number of Republican voters rejecting the Democrat's 2020 victory.
Presidential Election
Fox News

Dana Perino: Biden's inaction on immigration crisis, border wall allows 'governors a chance to shine'

As Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is moving to allocate $250 million of state taxpayer money toward completing the southern border wall within his state, which began construction under President Trump but halted under President Biden, "The Five" discussed how governors are filling the absence of leadership at the federal level when it comes to the migrant crisis.
Presidential Election
Fox News

'Ingraham Angle' on border crisis, Biden policy

This is a rush transcript of "The Ingraham Angle" on June 15, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: It is just a gut feeling I have. I don't want America to look bad on a world stage but I'm not confident. All right, but in the meantime, unfortunately, that is all the time we have left we hope you'll set your DVR and never miss an episode. In the meantime, let not your hearts is troubled. Laura Ingram is next. All right, what snippy comment and I guess this hit me with it now?
Denver, CO
Newsweek

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2,000 Monthly Payment Petition Hits 2.4 Million Signatures

A petition for monthly stimulus checks surpassed 2.4 million signatures on Thursday, putting it only about 600,000 signatures away from its target goal of 3 million. Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner, started the petition last year when the pandemic forced the closure of businesses across the country. It's had a steady stream of supporters and despite states reopening businesses and lifting restrictions, people continue to sign the petition that urges Congress to take additional action.
Washington, DC
WashingtonExaminer

Cheney hasn't changed

When Rep. Liz Cheney is not in Washington, D.C., she lives a life not all that different from her Wyoming constituents. A mother of five, she recently dropped her youngest son off at a summer camp, and one of her daughters is a rodeo barrel racer. Time away from work means skiing in the winter and hiking in the summer.
Presidential Election
Forbes

Trump Surgeon General ‘Extremely Concerned’ Biden Declaring Victory On Vaccinations Despite ‘Horrific’ Disparities

Dr. Jerome Adams, who served as the U.S. surgeon general under former President Donald Trump, said Wednesday he’s “extremely concerned” the Biden administration is celebrating its successes on vaccinations without adequately addressing major racial and geographic disparities. Key Facts. In a series of tweets posted Wednesday morning, Adams commented on...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Things are about to get much harder for Biden and Democrats

In 2020, voters elected Joe Biden primarily because he was not Donald Trump. But Democrats’ constrained expectations had expanded over the course of the campaign; rather than looking like a caretaker whose primary purpose was to excise the Trump tumor, Biden displayed a surprising degree of policy ambition. Their hopes for the Biden presidency began to rise.