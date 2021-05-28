Will Voters Reject The President’s $6 Trillion Dollar Budget?
A group of moderate Senate Republicans unveiled their $928-billion infrastructure counter offer bill on Thursday. Their proposal comes less than a week after President Biden lowered the size of his proposal to $1.7 trillion from an initial $2.25 trillion. It's still unclear if both parties can come together on ideological differences of what "infrastructure" is and how to pay for it and Democrats could go it alone and pass their bill through budget reconciliation. Co-founder and President of RealClearPolitics Tom Bevan weighs in on if he thinks a bipartisan deal can be passed.