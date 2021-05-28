Spicy Fried Chicken | Rachael Ray

When chef and restaurateur Marcus Samuelsson opened Red Rooster in Harlem, along with his Ginny's Supper Club speakeasy in the basement, in 2010, he did so to celebrate the diversity of the famed neighborhood, both in its people and in its food. According to the New York Times, Samuelsson promised "elevated Amerian comfort food," with influences from Africa and the American South. More than a decade later, it still resonates with his customers. Comfort, after all, never goes out of style. One of the anchors of the Red Rooster menu (via Red Rooster) is Samuelsson's famous Yardbird (a term for everyone's favorite poultry). The menu offers fried chicken you can buy by the piece (drum sticks, $5.00 each, thighs, $6.00, and breasts, $8.00) or in a show-stopping 20-piece "tower" with cornbread and three side dishes for $98.