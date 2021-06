There is a new offer for the Blue Business Plus that is the best I can remember seeing on the card. It is a combo offer that ties in a welcome offer plus an authorized user bonus. You may be able to recreate this, or do slightly better, with a 30K-35K refer a friend offer from your significant other or player 2. But if that is not an option then I would jump on this offer if you don’t already have the card. Remember that the Blue Business Plus card is a credit card and will fall under the newly increased 5 credit card limit with American Express.