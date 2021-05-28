The Importance Of Leveling With Americans

There’s this funny meme being passed around on social media about friendship break-ups being harder on an individual than a significant other break-up. This is not a lie. Friendships surpass in emotion any other relationship. Why do I think this? When any relationship has ended poorly or tore my heart up, I always fall into my best friend. When the world is too much and you just need to escape, you call your best friend and you sit together and ignore the rest of the world. They are your go-to. Hell, I have a couple of friends that are married and their husbands call their best friends during their “fall apart” moments. Not because the husband can’t handle it, but because there is more comfort in having your best friend there.