The Importance Of Leveling With Americans

A new study released on the eve of Father’s Day weekend re-affirms what then-Assistant Secretary of Labor, Daniel Patrick Moynihan warned of in his 1965 landmark study, “The Negro Family, The Case For National Action." Moynihan predicted the break-up of the African American family, and the surge of matriarchal, single-parent families was a recipe for numerous socio-pathologies, among them: poverty, crime, and dropping out of school. Though widely condemned by his fellow Democrats, Moynihan’s fears were prescient. At the time of his study, the out-of-wedlock birthrate among blacks was 25 percent. It is now over 70 percent. And while single parenthood is now common across the races, and contemporary sociologists dismiss the alleged detriments of it, a new survey by the Institute for Family Studies finds otherwise. Doug McKelway interview one of the authors of the new study.