Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

The Importance Of Leveling With Americans

Radio NB
 29 days ago

Sit at the kitchen table with America’s favorite couple! Talking kids, family, politics, entertainment and so much more! Pull up a chair and join Rachel Campos-Duffy and former US Congressman Sean Duffy to hear their perspective on the discussions happening at kitchen tables across America. We saved you a seat.

radionb.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Duffy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#America#Critical Race Theory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
Foreign Policyfreedomupdates.com

North Korean Defector Has A Chilling Message For Americans

People all around the world want to come here to America. It is one of the few countries where people can be free. But liberals don't understand that and are actively ruining our country. It is truly telling when you here from an immigrant just how bad things have become here. North Korean Defector Yeonmi Park fought to get here. So she was surprised that after attending one of our colleges that she was asking herself if she was still in North Korea.
Posted by
WashingtonExaminer

The Importance of Fatherhood

A new study released on the eve of Father’s Day weekend re-affirms what then-Assistant Secretary of Labor, Daniel Patrick Moynihan warned of in his 1965 landmark study, “The Negro Family, The Case For National Action." Moynihan predicted the break-up of the African American family, and the surge of matriarchal, single-parent families was a recipe for numerous socio-pathologies, among them: poverty, crime, and dropping out of school. Though widely condemned by his fellow Democrats, Moynihan’s fears were prescient. At the time of his study, the out-of-wedlock birthrate among blacks was 25 percent. It is now over 70 percent. And while single parenthood is now common across the races, and contemporary sociologists dismiss the alleged detriments of it, a new survey by the Institute for Family Studies finds otherwise. Doug McKelway interview one of the authors of the new study.
theiowastandard.com

New poll shows American adults overwhelmingly still see importance of two-parent homes, fatherhood

***The Iowa Standard is an independent media voice. We rely on grassroots financial supporters to exist. If you appreciate what we do, please consider a one-time sign of support or becoming a monthly supporter (even just $5/month would go a long way in sustaining us!) We also offer advertising options for advocacy groups, events and businesses! If you’ve ever used the phrase “Fake News Media” — this is YOUR chance to do something about it! You can also support us on PayPal at newsdesk@theiowastandard.com or Venmo at Iowa-Standard-2018 or through the mail at: PO Box 112 Sioux Center, IA 51250 Thank you so much for your support and please invite your friends and family to like us on Facebook, sign up for our email newsletter and visit our website!***
EducationBrown Daily Herald

Class of 2021 senior theses highlight important issues in Asian, Asian American communities

This spring, several Brown seniors focused their senior theses on exploring pertinent issues faced by Asian and Asian-American communities around the world. The Herald interviewed three recent graduates — Nicole Yow Wei ’21, Anchita Dasgupta ’21 and Jenny Lee ’21 — on centering their culminating papers around Asian American topics and the historical and cultural significance of their research.
POTUSThe Guardian

Why are there dangerous levels of arsenic and lead in American baby food?

No parent would intentionally feed their baby arsenic. Yet a disturbing number of parents may be unknowingly doing just that. Then there’s this: three other companies – Walmart, which sells baby food through its brand Parent’s Choice; Campbell, which manufactures the Plum Organic line; and Sprout Organic Food – “refused to cooperate” with the investigation. The House subcommittee on economic and consumer policy, which released its findings in February, said it was “greatly concerned” that those companies’ “lack of cooperation might be obscuring the presence of even higher levels of toxic heavy metals in their baby food products than their competitors’ products”. (Walmart and Campbell dispute Congress’s assertion that they did not cooperate with the investigation.)
Sportssidelinesmagazine.com

North American Youth Championships and the Importance of Friendly Rivalry

Every year as the days get longer and summer is almost here, I start looking forward to what has become an institution: one of the most instrumental dressage competitions we have in North America, the FEI North American Youth Championships (NAYC). While it’s gone by different names over the years, it has served as the international debut for several U.S. and Canadian dressage Olympians including Courtney King Dye, Ashley Holzer, Adrianne Lyle, Jackie Brooks, David Marcus, Ali Brock and many others who went on to represent their countries at the World Equestrian Games and Pan Am Games.
psychologytoday.com

The Importance of Fathers for Child Development

Fathers play an important role in a child's development and can affect a child's social competence, performance in school and emotion regulation. Fathers can also affect a child's wellbeing indirectly. A supportive relationship between parents is linked to better self-regulation in a child. Countries such as Norway and Sweden attempt...
Des Moines, WAPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Teacher goes viral for lamenting she can't teach critical race theory but is required to say Pledge of Allegiance

An Iowa teacher has gone viral after posting a series of TikTok videos where she slammed the state’s recent ban on teaching critical race theory. “My governor has put into place some ridiculous legislation that many governors across the country have put into place, such as I can’t teach anything divisive, I can’t teach critical race theory, and I can’t teach about racial equity,” Megan Geha, a special education teacher at Des Moines East High School, said in one of the videos.
goodmenproject.com

Friendships Are Important

There’s this funny meme being passed around on social media about friendship break-ups being harder on an individual than a significant other break-up. This is not a lie. Friendships surpass in emotion any other relationship. Why do I think this? When any relationship has ended poorly or tore my heart up, I always fall into my best friend. When the world is too much and you just need to escape, you call your best friend and you sit together and ignore the rest of the world. They are your go-to. Hell, I have a couple of friends that are married and their husbands call their best friends during their “fall apart” moments. Not because the husband can’t handle it, but because there is more comfort in having your best friend there.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

'You really want to do this?' Ex-commander of US forces in Europe challenges Matt Gaetz for smirking at military chief

Mark Hertling, the commander of US forces in Europe and who oversaw the 2007-2008 "surge" in Iraq, challenged Congress Matt Gaetz after he derided a top US general for suggesting that teaching the history of racial injustice in the country was important for the military. On Wednesday, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of staff Mark Milley and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin – the nation’s first Black man to hold the position – were questioned in a congressional hearing by Mr Gaetz about the teaching of "critical race theory" in the US military. "Critical race theory", a broad term that...
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: The importance of the arts

Thank you to Diane Kaplan and Enzina Marrari of the Rasmuson Foundation for reminding us that a thriving arts and culture sector is essential to maintaining a well-rounded and elevated quality of life in Anchorage and Alaska (“Why we must make a case for the arts — Alaska style,” May 30). The arts and culture sector is an important primary driver of Alaska’s economy through the many thousands of persons it employs, but equally as important, it supports our economy by creating beauty, joy, elegance, good will and intellectual growth that make Anchorage a much more desirable city in which to locate a business and otherwise create sustainable growth.
Denver, COPosted by
Newsweek

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2,000 Monthly Payment Petition Hits 2.4 Million Signatures

A petition for monthly stimulus checks surpassed 2.4 million signatures on Thursday, putting it only about 600,000 signatures away from its target goal of 3 million. Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner, started the petition last year when the pandemic forced the closure of businesses across the country. It's had a steady stream of supporters and despite states reopening businesses and lifting restrictions, people continue to sign the petition that urges Congress to take additional action.
Jobstheiowastandard.com

Most American adults believe it is important young people have summer jobs

***The Iowa Standard is an independent media voice. We rely on grassroots financial supporters to exist. If you appreciate what we do, please consider a one-time sign of support or becoming a monthly supporter (even just $5/month would go a long way in sustaining us!) We also offer advertising options for advocacy groups, events and businesses! If you’ve ever used the phrase “Fake News Media” — this is YOUR chance to do something about it! You can also support us on PayPal at newsdesk@theiowastandard.com or Venmo at Iowa-Standard-2018 or through the mail at: PO Box 112 Sioux Center, IA 51250 Thank you so much for your support and please invite your friends and family to like us on Facebook, sign up for our email newsletter and visit our website!***
hbs.edu

The Importance of Juneteenth

Senior Lecturer Henry McGee and Caleb Bradford (MBA 2021) talk about Juneteenth, what it is, and why it’s important. Comments must be on-topic and civil in tone (with no name calling or personal attacks). Any promotional language or urls will be removed immediately. Your comment may be edited for clarity and length.
HealthNewswise

New Study Shows High Mercury Levels in Indigenous Latin American Women

Newswise — Gothenburg, Sweden - Women in three Latin American countries who rely on fish for protein and live in proximity to gold mining activity have been found to have elevated mercury levels in their bodies, according to a new study, Mercury Exposure of Women in Four Latin American Gold Mining Countries. The study was conducted by the International Pollutants Elimination Network (IPEN) together with the Biodiversity Research Institute (BRI) and analyzed mercury levels in women of child-bearing age who are most sensitive to the toxic effects of mercury. Women in gold mining regions in Venezuela, Bolivia, Brazil, and Colombia volunteered to be assessed for the study. A cohort of Colombian women in a region that has switched from mercury-based gold extraction to non-mercury methods were included as a control group for comparison and were shown to have low levels of mercury in their bodies.
Telegraph

Netanyahu leaves an important legacy

Benjamin Netanyahu, who has finally lost power after 12 years, changed Israel radically. Under his leadership, the country deregulated, grew, leveraged its technical prowess, expanded its military power and, crucially, reached out to the rest of the world – on the basis that Israel had to be strong to survive. His critics charge him with moving away from a two state solution.
tigernet.com

Re: An equally important question...

"It is not part of a true culture to tame tigers any more than it is to make sheep ferocious." Never touch the stuff. I do, however, smoke a lot of cannabis. me too, they go great together. "When I was young, I was sure of many things; now there...
casinocitytimes.com

Lockdown Practice is Important

With the restrictions imposed by Covid-19, you might stuck in the house and feeling bad, watching TV, reading some, clearing the garage, and trying to be busy. How about practicing some blackjack?. Instead of counting down a single deck in 30 seconds (that is a must) start doing two decks...