Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Twitter is asking you to pay $3/mo for some new features

By Pranob Mehrotra
xda-developers
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn February this year, Twitter announced new features to generate revenue and help users make money on the platform. At the time, the company detailed a couple of features like Twitter Communities, Super Follow, and Safety Mode. Shortly thereafter, the platform started testing an undo send feature as part of its upcoming paid subscription service. Earlier this month, Twitter revealed details for another new feature, called Ticketed Spaces, that would let users with at least 1,000 followers host Spaces with an entry ticket. Now, the company has finally listed its upcoming subscription service, called Twitter Blue, as an in-app purchase.

www.xda-developers.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Twitter Communities#Super Follow#Safety Mode#Twitter Blue#The App Store For#Color Themes#App Icons Reader Mode#Collections
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Twitter
News Break
BBC
Related
ComputersPosted by
BGR.com

Some of the best new macOS Monterey features will only be available on M1 Macs

When the M1 chip was announced last November, Apple confirmed that it would transition away from Intel chips in two years. In the meantime, Apple will continue to sell Intel-based Macs, but those devices won’t always support the latest macOS features. In fact, as you can see on Apple’s macOS Monterey Preview page, some of the most exciting features coming to the Mac, MacBook, and Mac mini will be exclusive to devices with Apple silicon. Today’s Top Deal Early Prime Day 2021 blowout: Prime members can get Blink Mini cameras for just $19.99 right now! Price: $19.99 You Save: $15.00 (43%) Buy Now As spotted by...
Internetnordot.app

Twitter debuts subscription service with added features

Twitter on Thursday introduced its first ever subscription service, which has been dubbed "Blue" and offers added features for prolific tweeters, as it seeks to diversity its revenue streams beyond advertising. The feature -- initially only available in Australia and Canada -- could enable the social network to rely less...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

If you have unclaimed funds in Google Pay, download the new app now

This story was originally published . Google Pay was refreshed late last year with an all-new interface and a reworked direction. In addition to mobile payments, the app has expanded to support food orders, online shopping with exclusive discounts, and budget tracking. It's a big switch for users, and while many have likely adjusted to the new experience by now, others have stayed on the older, simplified UI. Unfortunately, time has run out for anyone procrastinating on downloading the new app, as Google has put one final nail in the coffin of the legacy version of Pay.
InternetUS News and World Report

India Asks Twitter to Follow Tough New Social Media Laws

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s government on Saturday warned Twitter to immediately comply with the country’s new social media regulations, which critics say give the government more power to police online content. Twitter is involved in a tense battle with the Indian government, which has often asked it to restrict...
InternetKerrang

Spotify launches new personalised Wrapped-style Only You feature

Good news, music nerds! Just like their yearly Wrapped feature, Spotify have launched another in-app experience in a similar vein: Only You. The streaming platform says their new function is about ​“celebrating how you listen” to music and podcasts, with your ​‘Audio Birth Chart’, ​‘Dream Dinner Party’, ​‘Song Year’, ​‘Time Of Day’ and ​‘Genres/Topics’ presented to you to then share (if you want).
InternetSearchengine Journal

Twitter Launches Its First-Ever Premium Features

Twitter is launching its first-ever set of paid features as part of a premium subscription service called Twitter Blue. The launch of a subscription offering from Twitter has been talked about for months. It was known to be on the way, but no one knew when it would launch, how...
Cell Phoneshypebeast.com

Spotify Offers Personalized In-App Experience With New "Only You" Feature

Spotify is celebrating the uniqueness of its more than 365 million users with the new feature, Only You. The global campaign is currently only available for iOS users and includes a selection of in-app experiences that focus on your personal listening habits. Spotify’s Your Audio Birth Chart looks to the stars as your Sun sign features your most-listened to artist over the last six months, your Moon sign features an artist that highlights your “emotional or vulnerable sign” and your Rising sign includes an artist that you recently linked up with. Your Dream Dinner Party allows users to select three artists they’d like to have dinner with and Spotify will create a personalized mix for each of the artist, while Your Artist Pairs demonstrates a user’s varying interests with their unorthodox audio pairings. There’s also Your Song Year, Your Time of Day and Your Genre/Topics, which shows the different musical time periods a user is interested in, the music and podcasts a user listens to during the day and a combination of music and podcast genres respectively.
Cell Phonestuipster.com

#WWDC21 changes its hashflag on Twitter, continuing iMessage theme amid rumors of new iOS 15 messaging features by @bzamayo

Apple changes its WWDC hashflag on Twitter, continuing iMessage theme amid rumors of new iOS 15 messaging features - 9to5Mac. Apple has updated the hashflag used for WWDC 2021. When the tag went live last week, it was showing the ‘thumbs up’ tapback reaction. But now, it has been changed to the emphasis tapback with the exclamation mark symbol … Apple has leant heavily on Messages iconography for its WWDC artwork this year. Blue iMessage […]
Economytoprankblog.com

B2B Marketing News: Key Remote Team Motivators, Google’s New Marketing Features, & Twitter’s New Blue Subscription Service

Ad Exec Vaccinations Reach 87%, Plans For Business Travel Improve Dramatically. In May 77 percent of U.S. advertising industry executives said they were willing to travel domestically for business, a sharp increase from the 23 percent figure in February, while 87 percent said that they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to newly-released survey data of interest to digital marketers. MediaPost.
Internetdawsoncountyjournal.com

New Facebook Feature Asks for ‘Thoughts and Prayers’

You can offer “thoughts and prayers” to others in certain groups on Facebook, the U.K.’s Daily Mail reported. In an article published Friday, the Mail reported the social media giant is now offering the new feature as an option in select groups where members can post prayers and well wishes to others.
InternetPosted by
Money

Twitter Blue: Will You Pay $3 for an ‘Undo Send’ Button?

After months of speculation, Twitter has finally unveiled its new subscription service, Twitter Blue. And in case you’re wondering: No, there’s no edit button. The new service launched this week in Australia and Canada for a monthly fee that roughly equals $3. According to Twitter, the service will be available in other regions—including the U.S.—in the near future.
EconomyThe Verge

Jack Dorsey would rather give you a bitcoin wallet than Twitter features worth paying for

Twitter Blue — the social network’s first subscription product that adds an undo button to tweets among other minor additions like changing the color of icons and adding folders for bookmarks — launched on Thursday. It’s limited to Canada and Australia for now but has already garnered attention for lacking the features people would be willing to pay Twitter for, like no ads, or better tools to handle harassment.
Internetinvezz.com

Report: Twitter planning to launch a new ‘Super Follow’ feature

The new service will enable creators to put specific content behind a paywall. Super Follows will be available to users with more than 10,000 followers. CNBC's Julia Boorstin discusses the Patreon-style subscription on "TechCheck". Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) is close to launching a new “Super Follow” feature that will enable...
Technologyajournalofmusicalthings.com

Spotify’s new “Only You” features delight some, creeps out others

Spotify has a new thing they call “Only You,” which goes to even further when it comes to personalized recommendations for playlists and podcasts. You know the annual “Wrapped” Christmas promotion? It’s like that but available throughout the year. You can find Only You on the Spotify app or on...