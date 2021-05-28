Apple Rules Everything: Why Everyone Is Buying an iPhone This Year

Cancel
According to Counterpoint Research, the top four smartphones globally, in terms of revenue share in the first quarter, were all iPhones. the iPhone 12 Pro Max led the way with 12 percent of the market, followed by the iPhone 12 with 11 percent, the iPhone 12 Pro with 9 percent, and the previous year’s iPhone 11 fourth with 3 percent.

Apple unveiled its latest iPhone lineup, featuring the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, late last fall, and by the first quarter of this year, the Apple models dominated the global market share of smartphones.

Per the Counterpoint Research Global Handset Model Tracker, the highest-ranking non-iPhone was the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, with 3 percent, and that was followed by the iPhone 12 Mini, with 2 percent.

In terms of volume share, the story was also that the iPhone dominated. This happened as revenue in the global smartphone sector crossed the $100 billion mark.

More from The National Interest Why the New iPhone SE Keeps Getting Rave Great Reviews The 'Most Affordable iPhone' Is Here: iPhone SE Has Arrived Home Button Is Back: 5 Reasons to Buy the New iPhone SE

The iPhone 12 was first, with 5 percent, followed by the iPhone 12 Pro Max second with 4 percent, the iPhone 12 Pro with 3 percent and the iPhone 11 with 2 percent. The top non-iPhone was the Redmi 9A with 2 percent, with another Redmi model, the Redmi 9, both from the Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi pulling in 1 percent.

All of the top phones on the revenue share list were 5G-capable, with the exception of the iPhone 11 and the iPhone SE, which was unveiled in the spring of 2020, before the 5G iPhone 12 line arrived later that year.

“In some regions, consumers preferred to buy higher variants of the devices. The iPhone 12 Pro Max was the best-selling model in the US. The S21 Ultra 5G also sold more than the lower variants in the US and Europe. The S21 series, which was launched at cheaper prices than the S20 series, was also supported by strong carrier promotions,” Counterpoint said in its report.

“The top 10 highest revenue grossing models captured close to 46% of the global smartphone revenues, which are a lot more consolidated than the volumes, where the top 10 best-selling models captured only 21% of the global smartphone volumes," the firm said. “This also indicates the advantages of being present in the premium segment (>$400), which contributed to 65% of the global smartphone revenues in Q1 2021.”

The iPhone remains strong on the volume side.

“In terms of volume, the iPhone 12 was the best-selling model in Q1 2021, followed by the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Pro. Strong 5G upgrades within the iOS base, pent-up demand and the spillover of Apple’s demand due to the late launch were some of the factors driving the volumes for Apple,” the report said. “The iPhone 11 captured the fourth spot as it remains a popular choice for users looking for lower-cost Apple devices and in markets like India where 5G services are still elusive."

Stephen Silver, a technology writer for The National Interest, is a journalist, essayist and film critic, who is also a contributor to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Philly Voice, Philadelphia Weekly, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, Living Life Fearless, Backstage magazine, Broad Street Review and Splice Today. The co-founder of the Philadelphia Film Critics Circle, Stephen lives in suburban Philadelphia with his wife and two sons. Follow him on Twitter at @StephenSilver.

