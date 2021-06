The weather forecast for the summer is going to be HOT! With high temperatures forecasted to be in the upper 70's and 80's, the mission for the day becomes: STAY COOL!. And what better way to accomplish that mission than to head for the pure refreshment of an outdoor pool. As COVID winds down for the vaccinated, folks will look to cool off at outdoor swimming pools. Here are a few outdoor swimming pools in Pierce and Thurston counties worth checking out: