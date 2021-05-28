What is imposter syndrome? (and why we should stop diagnosing it)

It’s pretty obvious to say that the last year has taken a general toll on our mental health and will continue to do so in the years ahead. Many have dealt with depression and anxiety and others have not only battled with the virus but have continued to struggle in the aftermath. For these individuals and those who have had the virus but been asymptomatic, the mental health problems they are now presenting may be the sign of something more, namely post-viral syndrome. Unfortunately, many patients are presenting with concerns that would be diagnosed as depression or anxiety and given those treatments, but those treatments will not only not work but worsen things. Psychotherapist Noel McDermott believes it’s crucial to factor in the possibility of post-viral syndrome when looking at a patient presenting common mental health problems at this time.