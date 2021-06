Providing emergency responders with vital information so they know in advance about special circumstances in a household is the idea behind Smart911 (Smart911.com). This service, which has been available in Virginia Beach since August of 2019, is especially valuable for Virginia Beach residents who have household members living with developmental disabilities or mental health challenges. Should someone in the household need to call 911 for police, fire or emergency medical help, information provided in the Smart 911 profile allows first responders to have advance notice that they may be responding to a call in which a household member is having a mental health crisis and dispatch a response appropriate to the situation.