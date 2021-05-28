Most Palma hotels to be open by end of June

Locations in Courtyard by Marriott and Madison Hotels in Taipeito Better Use Temporarily Underutilized Kitchen Infrastructure. VANCOUVER, BC, June 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Just Kitchen Holdings Corp. ("JustKitchen" or the "Company") (TSXV: JK) (OTC: JKHCF) (Frankfurt: 68Z), an operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development of delivery-only food brands, is pleased to announce that it has recently entered into agreements to temporarily establish and operate three satellite ghost kitchen locations (the "Spokes") in the underutilized commercial kitchens within the Marriott's Courtyard Taipei Downtown and the Madison Taipei hotels as well as in the Trader's Society restaurant located in densely populated Shongshan District of Taipei City. In each case, the arrangement requires no up-front capital to be invested by JustKitchen, the hotels or restaurant; facilitates higher profit margins for the Company; delivers a new cash flow stream to each counterparty; and enables JustKitchen to offer its portfolio of over 20 delivery-only menus to customers in these previously unserved areas.