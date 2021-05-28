Cancel
Most Palma hotels to be open by end of June

Travel Weekly
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn estimated 95% of Palma’s hotels will reopen by end of June, according to the city’s hotel association. The Palma Hotel Association reports that 45 hotels are currently open in the Majorcan destination and predicts that 67 hotels will be operating by the end of June, representing 95% of the total hotel inventory.

