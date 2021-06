“Leave things well enough alone” is a suggestion Hollywood has never taken seriously, but it is now worse than ever. Films don’t even have to be good or successful to spawn sequels or entire franchises. It’s gotten to the point that when I see a great motion picture, the end credits aren’t even over before I’m anxious about what comes next. “A Quiet Place” (2018) is a really good motion picture. What comes next is finally here after a pandemic delay. Is “A Quiet Place Part II” (2021) something to be thankful for, like an extra helping of pudding, or is it something to lament, like diabetes from too much pudding? That’s what this edition of KIMT’s Weekend Franchise Throwdown will consider.