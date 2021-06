Help determine what types of actions we should explore to meet the recovery needs of local businesses and the downtown area and inform future planning. Beverly Main Streets and the City of Beverly are participating in the Massachusetts Local Rapid Recovery Plan program. Led by consultant, CivicMoxie, they have prepared a diagnostics and data summary to assess current conditions and identify projects that will help downtown businesses recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Per the program guidelines, the study area is focused specifically on a contiguous area that includes Cabot and Rantoul Street.