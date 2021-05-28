Dell Hardware Privacy Support Slated For Linux 5.14

Most computer hardware companies are expected to thrive this year and beyond as the digital era demands more advanced computing systems to utilize evolving technologies. Two major players in this industry—Dell (DELL) and Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI)—have been expanding their product portfolios to boost sales. But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Let’s find out.Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) and Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) are two popular players in the computer hardware industry. DELL’s products include desktop personal computers, notebooks and tablets, and peripherals, such as monitors, printers and projectors. It operates through two segments: its Infrastructure Solutions Group, and its Client Solutions Group. Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, LOGI is known for offerings such as a wireless mouse and corded and cordless keyboards. It also offers a range of gaming gear, such as headsets, gamepads and steering wheels.