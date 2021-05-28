Cancel
Dell Hardware Privacy Support Slated For Linux 5.14

phoronix.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year we wrote about Dell working on a hardware privacy driver for Linux as with 2021 laptops they are beginning to add hardware-based privacy buttons for disabling microphone and camera support. That Dell Hardware Privacy platform support is now set to be introduced to the mainline kernel with Linux 5.14.

www.phoronix.com
