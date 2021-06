CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 8.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given in North Carolina and that number slowly climbs each week. But with less than half of the population fully vaccinated, state leaders hoped that by offering a $1 million cash incentive, even more people would go out and protect themselves and their community from COVID-19. Vaccine providers in the Charlotte area said they have not seen an overwhelming increase in demand following the launch of the lottery incentives. They believe the program could bring out people who are not opposed to getting vaccinated but had not been in a rush. However, people who had decided not to get vaccinated for a variety of reasons - including concern, fear, religion, or medical exemptions - will not turn out because of the lotto.