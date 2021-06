On the first day of any airline’s flight attendant training program, the in-flight instructors tell the new hires that their job, should they pass the course, is 95 percent safety and 5 percent service. However, flight attendants routinely say to one another that most passengers don’t notice them until something goes wrong. During the live safety demonstration, the crew is standing front and center, but as they scan the cabin they usually find passengers gazing out the window, sleeping, texting, anything but watching the vital information they’re providing. Nonetheless, when something seems amiss and a situation arises onboard, you bet all eyes (and cellphone cameras) are on them.