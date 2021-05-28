Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Roma 'confident of snapping-up Granit Xhaka with the former Arsenal captain keen to link-up with Jose Mourinho in Italy'... as Swiss star joins Gunners exodus after miserable season

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former Arsenal captain looks set to join the crew of north London escapees this summer, with Granit Xhaka reportedly pining for a move to Jose Mourinho's Roma. David Luiz was the first to announce his exit after the Gunners completed their season in eighth, with Willian, Hector Bellerin and Bernd Leno among others understood to be looking for a way out.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Luiz
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Bernd Leno
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Granit Xhaka
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Roma#Swiss#Spaniard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Place
Europe
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

​Arsenal and Roma open talks over Xhaka transfer

Arsenal are continuing to hold talks with AS Roma about the sale of midfielder Granit Xhaka. The Swiss central midfielder has been a divisive figure within the fanbase over the past few seasons. According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal are deep in talks with Roma about a fee that would...
Premier Leaguepunditarena.com

Jose Mourinho recalls conversation with confident Dean Henderson at Man United

Jose Mourinho has backed Dean Henderson to enjoy a fantastic career and recalled a conversation with the goalkeeper when he first met him at Manchester United. Much has been made about the first-choice ‘keeper for Gareth Southgate’s England side ahead of Euro 2020 and Henderson is most certainly in the running, having rivalled David de Gea at United throughout last season.
Premier Leaguetothelaneandback.com

Jose Mourinho wants Roma reunion with this veteran Tottenham star

Transfer News: Jose Mourinho wants Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris at Roma. According to transfer news from Express, former Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho wants Hugo Lloris at AS Roma. The Portuguese is set to take over from next season and could raid his former side for the French goalkeeper. Lloris has...
Premier Leaguemelodyinter.com

Mourinho requests for Carlos Vinicius at Roma

Jose Mourinho has reportedly requested for Carlos Vinicius at Roma, as he already worked with the forward at Tottenham on loan from Benfica. The Brazilian spent this season at Spurs and contributed 10 goals with three assists in 22 competitive appearances. However, Tottenham do not seem intent on activating the...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Friday Twitter round-up: Arsenal transfer season

Let’s take a look at some of the more fun twitter “ITK” rumors that are bouncing around today. And we say goodbye to the careers of two former Gunners. Crazy season is upon us, remember to not believe it until we’ve tracked flights, Stuart drops a tease on his instagram and finally, when they’re holding the shirt at the Emirates (and/or London Colney. COYG!
Soccer90min.com

How Jose Mourinho's AS Roma could line up in the 2021/22 season

It still all feels a bit like a weird dream, but Jose Mourinho is the new manager of AS Roma. The timing of the announcement means that the shockwaves have subsided a touch, but they'll only regenerate once the Portuguese coach sinks his teeth into the transfer market. There is...
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Wolves man gives reasons for exit wish and wants to join Mourinho’s Roma

A Wolves star has told the club he wants to leave in the summer transfer window, and has set his sights on a move to Roma. Several Wolves players have been linked with a move away since Nuno Espirito Santo’s departure was announced. Ruben Neves has been linked with Arsenal, while Pedro Neto and Adama Traore continue to attract interest. Now, another player appears to be edging towards an exit in what could be a busy summer.