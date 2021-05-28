Roma 'confident of snapping-up Granit Xhaka with the former Arsenal captain keen to link-up with Jose Mourinho in Italy'... as Swiss star joins Gunners exodus after miserable season
A former Arsenal captain looks set to join the crew of north London escapees this summer, with Granit Xhaka reportedly pining for a move to Jose Mourinho's Roma. David Luiz was the first to announce his exit after the Gunners completed their season in eighth, with Willian, Hector Bellerin and Bernd Leno among others understood to be looking for a way out.www.chatsports.com