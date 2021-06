Transat says it plans to gradually resume operations starting July 30. "Following a quarter without revenues, progress made on vaccinations allows us to plan for a gradual resumption starting July 30," said Annick Guérard, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We hope that a safe travel recovery plan can be deployed as soon as possible and will lead to a lifting of restrictions in the near future. All indications are that our customers are eager to make use of some of their savings from recent months to travel.