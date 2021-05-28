Cancel
From John Terry's penalty slip (and tears) in rainy Moscow, to Liverpool's redemption against Tottenham in Madrid... how the other all-English European finals panned out as Manchester City take on Chelsea in the Champions League showpiece

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea will take part in their third all-English European final when they face Manchester City on Saturday. The Blues have experienced both heartbreak and triumph and they will be hoping it's the latter they get to enjoy in Portugal. For City, this will be their first European final since they won the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup in 1970.

Pep Guardiola
John Terry
Thomas Tuchel
#Liverpool#Madrid#English European
Europe
Portugal
Champions League
Liverpool F.C.
Sports
Soccer
Premier League
Madrid, Spain
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Chelsea F.C.
Premier LeagueBBC

Brighton 3-2 Man City: Albion come back from two down to beat 10-man champions

Brighton delighted their returning fans by coming back from two goals down to beat 10-man Manchester City at a raucous Amex Stadium. New champions City silenced the 7,495 home fans in attendance through Ilkay Gundogan's second-minute opener, but were a man down after nine minutes, when Joao Cancelo hauled back Danny Welbeck and was sent off for a professional foul.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Manchester City 'have contacted Frankfurt striker Andre Silva's agent over a possible summer move as Pep Guardiola looks for Sergio Aguero's replacement'... but Premier League champions face competition from Atletico Madrid

Manchester City have reportedly contacted Eintracht Frankfurt star Andre Silva's agent over a summer swoop as Pep Guardiola searches for a replacement for Sergio Aguero. The Premier League champions are looking to fill the mammoth void left by the club's all-time leading goalscorer, who left the Etihad Stadium for Barcelona following the expiration of his contract.
Soccerchatsports.com

How's that for a celebration! Jorginho moved by touching tribute following his Champions League triumph with Chelsea in Italian restaurant as Blues star is presented with giant glass full of DESSERT and applauded by the staff

Jorginho received a touching tribute in an Italian restaurant following his Champions League win, with staff giving the Chelsea midfielder a standing ovation and a giant glass full of dessert. The central midfielder helped the Blues win the European showpiece against Manchester City at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Manchester City's rebuilding project has 'sparked interest in Bernardo Silva with Champions League clubs from Spain, France and Italy eyeing move for the Portuguese midfielder'

Manchester City's bid to refine their squad as they plot a fresh era of dominance has led to interest from European powerhouses in Bernardo Silva, according to reports. The Premier League champions are planning to rebuild their squad this summer, and the club's chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak confirmed they will be making a statement of intent in the transfer window.
Premier Leaguefootball.london

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea contract extended following Champions League win

Thomas Tuchel's contract with Chelsea has been extended after guiding the club to Champions League glory. The German coach replaced Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge at the end of January and transformed the Blues' campaign, taking them from ninth to fourth in the Premier League and to both the FA Cup and Champions League finals.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Fernandinho INCLUDED on Premier League's released list with Manchester City veteran's contract expiring at the end of the month... but champions have time to secure midfielder to extended terms

Fernandinho has been included in the Premier League's list of players set to be released this summer, with Manchester City yet to provide an update on the Brazilian's future. The 36-year-old's contract is set to expire at the end of the month, and the Premier League champions have not made an official announcement on the departure of the midfield stalwart.
UEFAchatsports.com

Kevin de Bruyne will join up with Belgium's Euro 2020 squad on Monday after undergoing surgery on fractured eye socket he suffered in Manchester City's Champions League final defeat

Kevin De Bruyne, Belgium, Manchester City F.C., 2006 UEFA Champions League Final, UEFA Euro 2020, Jan Vertonghen, Antonio Rüdiger, Tottenham Hotspur F.C., Chelsea F.C. Kevin de Bruyne will link up with the Belgium squad on Monday after undergoing minor surgery having fractured his eye socket while playing for Manchester City in the Champions League final.