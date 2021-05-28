New HR and recruitment advice clinic to run on Clubhouse for trade
C&M Travel Recruitment has teamed up with the Global Travel and Tourism Partnership to launch a regular news and advice event on social networking audio app Clubhouse. The move follows C&M’s recent Get Set For Travel’s Restart webinar in which experts discussed the need for firms to offer flexible working policies and carry out Covid-risk assessments in the workplace as well as the current market, as travel firms begin to rehire following the pandemic.travelweekly.co.uk