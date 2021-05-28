Panasonic Unveils the GH5 II, With Wireless Live Streaming and Improved IBIS
Panasonic has announced its latest Micro Four Thirds mirrorless camera: The Lumix GH5 II, an update to the much-loved GH5, which debuted back in 2017. While the GH5 II retains many of the capabilities that made the GH5 such a praiseworthy camera, it also features several upgrades – particularly to its videography and streaming options, though also for action photography, low-light photography, and more.digital-photography-school.com