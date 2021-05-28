Panasonic Unveils the GH5 II, With Wireless Live Streaming and Improved IBIS

For more stories like this, please subscribe to the Phoblographer. The Nikon Z5 received a few firmware updates. Most of what photographers will care about tackled the autofocus issues we’ve encountered. As a result, we’ve updated our Nikon Z5 review accordingly. We called the Nikon Z5 back in with the 50mm f1.8 and the 35mm f1.8 lenses. These are two of my personal favorites. The firmware updates did a few things. First off, we talked to Nikon reps, who said that it boosted the autofocus performance. However, that’s not really mentioned in the firmware notes. Then there have been changes to autofocus in low light and how the automatic area selection works. So how is it?