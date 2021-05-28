Curator Hotel & Resort Collection Adds Five New Member Hotels

Located at Oceanside Beach on San Diego’s North Shore, both properties offer locally driven experiences and collaborations to bring the new coastal playground to life. Oceanside CA— On the heels of their grand opening, Mission Pacific Hotel, a JdV by Hyatt hotel and The Seabird Resort, a Destination by Hyatt hotel are pleased to offer guests an authentic taste of Oceanside Beach with thoughtfully curated local collaborations to celebrate the community’s creative spirit and homegrown talent. As San Diego County’s largest oceanfront hotel project in 50 years within one of California’s first 14 cultural districts, these two boutique properties have debuted an array of locally driven guest experiences for all ages. Whether it’s surfing and skateboarding classes with iconic industry pros or collaborating with the Oceanside Museum of Art, the cultural and creative energies of Oceanside come to life within these breezy seaside settings.