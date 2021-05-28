Cancel
Curator Hotel & Resort Collection Adds Five New Member Hotels

 20 days ago

BETHESDA, MARYLAND - Announced today, Curator Hotel & Resort Collection added five new member hotels to its rapidly growing portfolio, giving these independent hotels and resorts access to Curator’s best-in-class operating agreements, services, and non-proprietary technology that collectively generate significant cost-savings. The list of new member hotels includes Inn at the Market, the first non-Founding Member hotel to join Curator, The Edgewater Hotel from Noble House Hotels & Resorts, and three Provenance properties: The Revolution Hotel, The Bradley, and Woodlark.

