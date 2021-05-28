Fornova Presentation - FornovaRI - Revenue and operational analytics in a unified dashboard
Fornova empowers the global travel and hospitality industry to optimize distribution, generate demand and maximize revenue by delivering best-in-class, data-driven Business Intelligence solutions. Our clients include most of the world's top 10 largest hotel groups, the biggest global OTAs, hundreds of smaller brands and independent hotels, as well as car rental companies and booking sites. Our solutions enable their entire organization (from revenue and distribution to sales, e-Commerce and operations) to make better decisions faster, navigate through changing market environments and stay ahead of the competition. We track 100,000 hotel brand.com, OTA, metasearch & car rental websites every day, and using our patented technology we monitor 1.25 Billion rates from over 70 different countries (Points of Sale) every month. In 2020 we celebrate 10 years in business, having grown to 200 team members based in 10 countries across 4 continents.www.hospitalitynet.org