Should the Rangers target Leon Draisaitl as a big splash?
The Edmonton Oilers were swept right out of the playoffs by the Winnipeg Jets, and almost immediately the Connor McDavid spitballing started. The Oilers aren’t going to move McDavid, but the Jack Eichel situation may scare them into making decisions to get McDavid some help. They are a mess, and they need help all over the lineup. Their best trade chip, aside from McDavid of course, is Leon Draisaitl, and it would certainly qualify as a big splash for the Rangers.blueseatblogs.com