Salem Police ask that you stay away from west end of Bryan Memorial Park
Salem Police are asking you to avoid Ricker and Hull Drives that runs through the west side of Bryan Memorial Park as well as the walking trail until further notice. A large tree fell in the park sometime early Friday morning and was discovered around six am. The tree brought down a power line that is still live. Once Ameren is able to take care of the power line, the city crews will have to cut up the tree.southernillinoisnow.com