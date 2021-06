After selling off his Aviation Gin brand to Diageo, actor-turned-entrepreneur Ryan Reynolds has revealed that his Maximum Effort Marketing is merging with another marketing company, Mountain. Reynolds means of announcing this was in the form of a video on Instagram where he's interviewed by his "twin brother" Gordon once again. The actor previously did this format back in 2017 when he got roasted by the "twin" in an interview for GQ. This time around the video has plenty of zingers at Reynolds' expense but also a confirmation about what this merger means for his Maximum Effort ad company.