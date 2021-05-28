Book Your Entire Road Trip In One Go – Scandic First Nordic Hotel Chain To Introduce Online Multi-Booking

When considering a holiday in Spain, a road trip is one of the best ways to discover some of the lesser-known gems and the incredible Spanish coastline. The Costa Brava is a beautiful stretch of coast in the Northeast of Spain. It begins just north of Barcelona in the seaside town of Blanes and stretches up to PortBou on the French border. There are many wonderful spots along this route, so we have picked out a few of our favorites. You could do these as a complete road trip, or as day trips or weekend trips from Barcelona.