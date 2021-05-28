Cancel
Travel

Book Your Entire Road Trip In One Go – Scandic First Nordic Hotel Chain To Introduce Online Multi-Booking

 20 days ago

As school graduations and holidays approach, many people are now planning their summer vacations and interest in experiences, visiting relatives and road trips is high. To simplify planning, Scandic is pleased to be the first in the hotel industry to launch the possibility to book an entire holiday in one click. Using Scandic’s new multi-booking feature, travelers can now book up to five hotel stays in the same booking on Scandic’s website.

